With 67% of the adult population vaccinated, the United Kingdom is already curbing deaths from Covid-19

The British health authorities have notified this Sunday more than 1,700 new infections and other two deceased by coronavirus at a time when more than 35 million Britons have already received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Specifically, there are another 1,770 infections that bring the total affected to 4,434,860, while the two deaths already add up to a total of 127,605 since the beginning of the pandemic.

When it comes to hospitalizations, right now there are 1,152 people admitted throughout the country, of which 163 are in intensive care.

Finally, in the vaccinations section, 35.3 million people have received the first dose while there are already 17.6 million recipients of the two pertinent punctures.

In percentage terms, the 67.2% of those over 18 years of age have already received at least one dose, while a 33.5% has already received the two punctures.

Just this saturday 438,837 British received a dose of the vaccine, below the record day, on April 24, when they were administered 547,636 vaccines only that day.