Sunday May 17, 2020

For many, the restart of German soccer was a blessing from heaven in these months without soccer. And, precisely, for many. Because the return of the only top-tier league meant unprecedented worldwide publicity for the German federation.

Several of the fans worldwide appreciated being able to live the passion of football again with the restart of the Bundesliga. And, although those emotions could only be experienced on television, the response to the initiative of the German federation was positive.

6 million viewers in more than 160 nations that connected to experience the first day of elite soccer after the suspension of the major European leagues. And the first 6 matches yesterday (05/16) did not disappoint the fans, with classics that ended in a landslide (Schalke 0 – 4 Dortmund), intense duels (such as Leipzig against Freiburg) and surprising results (the visiting victory of the Mönchagladbach).

A morning full of ‘Bavarian’ football that continues today with Union Berlin against Bayern Munich and on Monday with the national midfielder defending the colors of Bayer Leverkusen at Werder Bremen stadium.

Only the European network of Sky monopolized 3.8 million fans to its payment signals, more than double that on a normal day of soccer. The desperation of the fans was evident. Other television networks created unique signals for each simultaneous game in the league, an expensive investment that was profitable at the end of the day.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, “never before has a foreign league obtained so much space in a single day”, comparing it to the suspension of Serie A in Italy. Thus, other leagues were jealous of the record that the Bundesliga broke on its restart date, in the midst of a global pandemic.

Within the German country, not everyone agrees to continue playing soccer, and many fans were against the soccer business being above health.

Bremen’s interior minister Ulrich Mäurer confirmed his opposition in conversation with Sport1. “We have never hidden our position. We continue to believe that it is not responsible to play at this time. But the decision has been made, the Bundesliga has been restarted. So we must prepare for this situation, “said the German authority.