In the past decade, the smartphone maker Motorola has won over consumers around the world with a major premise: bringing reliable devices at a good cost-benefit ratio. Names like Moto G, Moto X and Moto Z have made consumers happy over the years, helping, for example, to popularize functions such as 4G or dual / triple lens cameras, until then only available on more expensive devices. Investing in a premium line, however, was something Motorola did not do in those years. In 2020, this will change: on Wednesday, 22, the company controlled by the Chinese company Lenovo announces the launch of the Motorola Edge line.

For now, the line will have two devices: Edge and Edge +. Both have heavy batteries, an optimized sound system, a set of cameras with four lenses and even 5G connectivity – something that is still far from being available in Brazil. In addition, the devices feature bold design, with infinite screen and curved edges, and cutting edge processors – the Edge +, for example, is equipped with the Snapdragon 865, also used by Samsung on the Galaxy S20.

“It is important to have a portfolio with handsets in all ranges and we heard a lot from consumers asking for a top-of-the-line cell phone. We work hard in this regard”, says Thiago Masuchette, Motorola’s product manager in Brazil. According to him, the two devices will be produced at the company’s factory in Jaguariúna, in the interior of São Paulo. Questioned by the State in a session with journalists, the executive stated that there is still no price or date for the products to arrive in Brazil, but this will happen “soon”.

According to Masuchette, cell phones sold in Brazil will have a 5G modem and will be ready “to work with the network” when it is enabled in the country – the most optimistic forecasts show that this will only happen in 2021. “However, when the user can traveling to a location that has 5G, the cell phone will work fine. ” Another feature that helped Motorola to gain market share in recent years – the preference for not modifying the Android system, in what many people call “pure Android” – will also be present in the two new devices.

Motorola Edge + has powerful camera

With a 6.7-inch screen, the Motorola Edge + is the most expensive and robust brother of Motorola’s premium handset pair. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 865 processor, as well as 12 GB of RAM and a set of triple lenses, including a 108 MP lens, combined with a 16 MP wide angle and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The front camera has 25 MP and the device has a headphone jack, something rare in premium phones.

The battery has 5,000 mAh (milliAmpére / hour), one of the largest on the market – and which Motorola promises will be able to last for up to two days. The internal storage is 256 GB.

Motorola Edge is less robust, but interesting

The Motorola Edge, on the other hand, brings specifications that are a little simpler, but still very interesting. The processor is a Snapdragon 765, with 6 GB of RAM. It also has a 6.7-inch screen, 5G connectivity and a triple camera set at the rear – the only difference being a 64 MP lens, against the Edge MP’s 108 MP lens. The front camera also has 25 MP and a headphone jack.

The battery is 4,500 mAh, which Motorola also promises to be able to last up to two days. The internal storage is 128 GB, with the option of expanding with a memory card.

