British singer Adele shared, about a week ago, a photo in which she appeared thinner and the click moved social networks. Such repercussions, a source close to the artist told an English publication, left the artist ’embarrassed’. “She finds it strange when she enters somewhere and everyone is looking at her,” said the informant.

Adele’s weight loss continues on the international news: after a photo in which the British woman appeared with 45 kg less to go viral, the London magazine “Heat” talked to a person close to the artist, who indicated how she reacted to the repercussion of the click, posted by artist on her Instagram. Discreet with her personal life, the owner of the hit “Someone Like You” – recently played by Marília Mendonça on the web – is still getting used to the new body. “Adele is very ashamed of all the attention she is getting and finds it strange when she goes somewhere and everyone is looking at her.”

Singer renewed closet: ‘Spent millions of dollars’

According to the informant, the winner of 15 Grammy Awards is still questioning the opinions of others. “She admits that although she is now more beautiful than ever, she still cares a lot about her appearance and sometimes finds it difficult to believe that she is as well as people are saying,” the source told the publication. And, with the new appearance, new looks also came. “She says she is shocked when she looks in the mirror, but she is enjoying buying so many new clothes and is having a lot of fun trying out new pieces like tight dresses and creative options for the red carpet. It’s like she’s making up for lost time and has spent thousands of dollars “, revealed about the artist,

previously spotted in January this year on vacation in the Caribbean.

Anxiety and self-esteem are issues for Adele

Adept of the Sirtfood diet, the artist would have the greatest challenge to overcome internal issues, according to the person close to her. “She worked hard to get where she is and really changed her lifestyle, habits and thoughts when it comes to food and exercise. But the biggest fight is against her anxiety and to build good self-esteem. She is happy to live. in Los Angeles, where people are more open and understanding about this type of thing, and happy to be able to discuss their personal journey, “he said.

Marina Ruy Barbosa reacts to comments about British

Very active on social networks,

Marina Ruy Barbosa positioned herself on the web

in the face of criticism of Adele’s appearance. “You say that the other is too thin, too fat, that is strange, that is strange, that is this, that is that, will change what in your life and in the life of the other person? Nothing. In fact, you can only bring negative things for her and for you who are throwing negative energy in the world “, lamented the redhead, encouraging sorority to the followers:” I get irritated when I see women making negative comments about the look of another woman. Leave the mines “.

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’