With 44 years of age Shakira appears on Instagram dressed as a schoolgirl in a miniskirt

If anything has shown the leaked photograph of Khloé Kardashian in a bikini, in which it appeared without the usual ‘tweaks’, is that appearances can be deceiving – and a lot – on social networks. Images that celebrities share on their profiles should be given fair credibility, but the latest post you shared Shakira on her Instagram account has managed to equally amaze all her followers.

The Colombian poses for the camera dressed in a very youthful look that consists of a Green striped T-shirt, a matching maxi belt, a white ruffled skirt and matching Nike trainers, with her long hair -that recently was dyed red- combed in waves and removed from the face with a headband.

“Ready to leave the house and go to my first in-person session in the recording studio to meet some wonderful collaborators thanks to the safety measures and vaccines. I can not wait!“, The artist has written next to that image to announce that a new musical project has just started in Miami. What he has not clarified is if his outfit has something to do with that job or if it is a personal choice.

The comment section has not been slow to fill with comments that agree that, dressed as a teenager, she could well pass for one and that she still looks the same as when she began her career decades ago.

