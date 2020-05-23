The match, played on March 12, ended 0-0 and had eight players sent off after widespread confusion

O Conmebol Disciplinary Court defined the punishments for the fight in the first Gre-Nal in history in the Copa Libertadores. The game, played on March 12, ended 0-0 and had eight players sent off after widespread confusion. Four of them received sentences greater than the automatic suspension.

In Grêmio, home of the classic valid for Group E, Paulo Miranda was suspended for four games, one more than Luciano, with both being fined US $ 3 thousand (approximately R $ 16.6 thousand). Caio Henrique and Pepê received just one hook game, with a fine of US $ 1.5 thousand (R $ 8.3 thousand).

The punishments at Inter were similar. Moisés and Edenílson caught four and three games of suspension, respectively, with both having been fined US $ 3 thousand (R $ 16.6 thousand). The penalty of a game and a fine of US $ 1.5 thousand (R $ 8.3 thousand) was applied to Praxedes and Victor Cuesta.

The confusion in the classic at the Arena do Grêmio started 40 minutes into the second half, after a split between Pepê and Moisés. They were surprised, exchanged curses and soon a generalized fight broke out.

The match was valid for the second round of Group E of the Libertadores. The teams had started the bracket with a win and, with 0-0, shared the lead with four points, with Inter as the leader because of the tiebreaker criteria. The tournament was halted in the sequence, at the end of that day, due to the coronavirus pandemic. And there is no prediction as to when it might be resumed.

.