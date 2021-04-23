with 330 hp and ECO label

The Maserati Levante has probably been the most important launch of the Italian brand in recent years. It was his first approximation to the demanded premium SUV segment and served them to reach a new audience. Now that it is a more mature product and has received an update, it is time to step into the world of electrification. The Maserati Levante Hybrid It will be its first version with the DGT ECO label.

Despite its name, it is not a hybrid in its own right. This is a car microhybrid using a 48V system, the same solution that the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid already introduced a few months ago. It uses as a base a motor of 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline, which is linked to the new electrical system and also to a battery located in the rear area so that it does not affect the load capacity.

The Maserati Levante Hybrid has all-wheel drive as standard and achieves a power of 330 hp and 450 Nm of torque, so it is above the 275 hp of the diesel variant and below the 350 hp of the access gasoline. The advantage it has over V6 engines is a lower weight and greater efficiency without sacrificing performance. The ECO-labeled SUV manages to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km / h. With this they want to maintain the driving pleasure characteristic of the brand’s models.

This specimen will be distinguished from the rest of the versions also by some aesthetic details that are specific. New is the Azzurro Astro color, a three-layer metallic blue that can be ordered in the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program. There will also be some elements in blue contrasting, for example on the side air intakes, on the brake calipers or on the C-pillar logo.

This same scheme is maintained in the cabin, whose seats have blue stitching. Although what really stands out in the Levante Hybrid is the new system Maserati Connect with which the connectivity is completed. It allows options such as synchronizing with a virtual assistant (Amazon Alexa and Google Assist) and sending information such as routes or events directly to the car.

