The British government confirmed 3,142 new infections and 170 deaths from coronavirus in the last hours, for a total of 243,303 affected, 34,636 deaths, as the government tries to ease the restrictions and a survey shows a drop in confidence in the management of the first minister Boris Johnson.

Opinium’s survey, conducted between May 13 and 14 and collected by the Europa Press news agency, shows that a 42% of respondents question Johnson in his management of the crisis.

In fact, 39% maintain that the Prime Minister and his government treated the coronavirus crisis with adequate severity.

These are the lowest levels of acceptance since the pandemic began.

The Johnson government reacted late to the arrival of the coronavirus on the island, even at first it had urged the population to go out into the streets to catch it in order to create the so-called “herd immunity”.

The premier’s plan not only did not work, it accelerated the infection process, making the United Kingdom the third country with the highest number of infections and deaths in the world, only behind the United States and Russia.

Even Johnson himself became infected with Covid-19 and had to receive intensive care.

Towards normality?

Despite the rising figures presented by the Ministry of Health, Johnson authorized last Wednesday a slight lifting of the restrictions that entered into force only in England, given that in the autonomous regions – Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – they refused to lift the containment measures.

Since the middle of last week, people have been able to leave their home more than once a day to do physical exercise, but the government has asked the population to only go to work if they cannot do it at home and to do it walking or in cycling to avoid public transport, the great concern of the government, especially in cities like London.

This measure brought criticism from the general secretary of the National union of Railway, Maritime and Transport Workers, Mick Chash who last week denounced the irresponsible measures of the British government.

After this relaxation, Johnson presented a controversial de-escalation plan in which he is preparing to reopen the primary schools in phases on June 1 despite the reservations and the refusal of the teachers unions, who fear an expansion of contagions in the classrooms.

NASUWT teachers union secretary Patrick Roach has demanded more details from the government about his plan to reopen schools, as measurements of the spread of the virus are at a level considered dangerous by the virus’s easy spread.

Amid the health and economic crisis following the pandemic, the Johnson government begins to take blows from different sectors and loses the support of the British, so he addressed the population through an open letter published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

In the letter, Johnson claimed to understand the difficulties of the people with government restrictions and asked the population for patience.

“We are trying to do something that we have never done: get out of total confinement in a way that is safe for health and do not jeopardize all the hard work you have done “, justified the premier.

