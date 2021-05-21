With 3 planks, Jennifer Aniston achieves a steel abdomen

With 3 plates, Jennifer Aniston achieves a steel abdomen | Instagram

In the midst of the fever for the recent reunion of the series “Friends” the name of the actress, Jennifer Aniston has returned to the news magnifying glass, and is that her great beauty at 52 generates a strong curiosity, her beauty secret lies in 3 types of “plates” Do you know which ones they are?

Jennifer Aniston she is one of the women who provokes praise and sighs in each of her appearances and is that the unforgettable one “performer of Rachel Green“She has become a living dream for all who admire her career, in addition to being talented, she is one of the women with an enviable beauty who has also cared for her silhouette with great care. Three types of exercise are the key.

They say that there is no beauty without sacrifices and the “movie actress“She has been willing to do anything to keep it, the” ex Brad Pitt “has invested a bit of everything, and that also includes physical effort. Three sets of plates in various modes Let’s get to work!

“Jen”, as her closest friends call her, including her ex-partner, Justin Theroux, performs routines made up of three types of planks. They are the key secret with which Aniston has said goodbye to the hated fish markets.

The Hollywood star’s three favorite types involve, first a standard plank, then a side plank, and finally a shoulder tapping, and so on.

Of course, at first glance they seem very easy, particularly for an expert like the “television actress”, but in the beginning you will have to be very strong so that your arms do not give way to the ground.

But once you do them with great perseverance you will see the results with which until today, the interpreter of films like “A Wife of Lies” has managed to show off a toned abdomen and conquering the world on her own.

The routine would be revealed by Jennifer Aniston’s own trainer, Leyon Azubuike, so you could assure that that combined with a more balanced diet would give you remarkable results.

The personal trainer of the “Californian producer”, revealed to the popular magazine, Women´s Health, to whom he also revealed some other routines of the recognized with the MTV Movie Award for “Best Kiss” in the film “Who * & $% are they the millers?

This is to strengthen the back and the muscles, he said, for which Jennifer Joanna Aniston leans on a bar where she raises her knees and lowers them again, Leyon told the publication. It’s called “doing V-Ups.

Something that for one of the most acclaimed of the show, is a pleasure, or at least that is how she shows it in her routines on Instagram. Leyon indicates that it is not part of his daily routine but it does complement it perfectly.

With these exercises, the recipient of Awards such as the Emmy, Golden Globe and the Actors Guild for her participation in the renowned series of “Friends” in 1990, strengthens the core and lower back.

For this you will need a mat, a cool place, be it the gym or a corner of your house and perform adequate repetitions, without haste, to avoid injuries.

Other beauty secrets

Over the years, the followers in the networks of the talented and charismatic actress of “Mystery on board”, “Living with my ex”, “The Bounty Hunter”, “Marley & Me”, “My girlfriend Polly”, Among many others, they have noticed a few beauty tips that she has shared.

Jennifer Joanna also performs morning runs and some other Yoga routines or other disciplines that help her start with more energy during the day.

This is complemented with a healthy diet, vitamins and some other home beauty treatment since she has even shown herself to her fans with a mask on her face, which undoubtedly contribute in one way or another to that dazzling look and figure.

And possibly, the “American” could write a book with such care that it would fill all her fans with inspiration. Without a doubt, small doses that have made the difference for one of the most beautiful celebrities in Hollywood.

