Karpaty Lviv did 45 tests and more than 50% of the group, which involves players and staff, is contaminated

Football in Ukraine resumed a few days ago, even in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, but a first division club is suffering from the covid-19 outbreak. O Karpaty Lviv it was quarantined after 25 positive cases were found among its players and staff after 45 tests, according to the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU, its acronym in Russian).

“The positive cases of covid-19 have been placed in isolation, while the club will remain in quarantine for at least two weeks,” the governing body of Ukrainian football said in an official statement.

A federation source added that all of the team’s training has been canceled, such as Karpaty Lviv’s next two Ukrainian Championship games, scheduled for mid-June, and that the majority of those infected have no symptoms of the disease.

Last Sunday, the predicted clash between Karpaty Lviv and Mariupol had already been postponed due to the discovery of the first cases of covid-19 in the club of Lviv, a city located in the western region of Ukraine.

All matches of the Ukrainian Championship are taking place with closed gates and all players and professionals involved in the organization and preparation of the duels are subject to the measurement of their temperature before entering the field. To date, Ukraine has recorded more than 24,000 cases of the new coronavirus, of which 727 have died from the disease.

.