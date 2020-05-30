According to the Penitentiary Administration Secretariat, 12 deaths are inmates and 13 employees

SOROCABA – Despite the measures for easing economic activities announced by the São Paulo government, prisoners in the São Paulo prison system will continue to receive visits from family members. The Penitentiary Administration Secretariat (SAP) extended the suspension of visits indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension has been in effect since April 28, when there were still no deaths in the system. Until this Friday, the 29th, SAP accounted for 25 deaths, being 12 of prisoners and 13 of employees of the prison system.

In one prison alone – Penitentiary 2, in Sorocaba – four deaths of prisoners were recorded. According to the folder, in total, 34 prisoners were diagnosed with the covid-19. The total number of infected servers reached 108. Another 221 were removed due to the suspicion of having contracted the virus. “Every server suspected of having a covid-19 diagnosis is duly removed under isolation measures at his residence, according to guidelines from the coronavirus contingency committee. The secretariat monitors his clinical condition, providing all the support necessary for his recovery,” he said in a statement. .

SAP said that there is no date set for the release of visits, “due to the serious public health crisis that the country is going through”, but “the scenarios are permanently evaluated and may determine new actions at any time”. Since the beginning of the pandemic, permits for the release of 3,654 prisoners have been received, especially those who are at risk.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.