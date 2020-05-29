▲ The program expects samples such as dance on the rooftops, balconies with opera and violins in the windows, among other expressions.Photo Courtesy of the Jalisco government

With 20 million pesos, the Government of Jalisco launched this Thursday May 28 SumArte en casa, a support fund for the artistic and cultural sector of the entity, which will provide economic incentives to 2,500 people for 8,000 pesos, in a single delivery, as part of the Jalisco Covid-19 Plan.

SumArte en casa, places Jalisco as an innovative state in the dynamics of providing support for the cultural sector, as it proposes that beneficiaries participate in a collective action where they share their creations and talent in their environment to promote their work and continue to make community .

The Secretary of Culture of Jalisco, Giovana Jaspersen García, explained that the call is published this May 29 and on Monday June 1 they will begin with the registration of beneficiaries, who may belong to a wide variety of disciplines: we do not want to be separatists, but that the resource reaches the artists who need it most.

Jaspersen clarified that it is not a restrictive fund, but an inclusive one. It takes into account the 125 municipalities, where cultural coordinators will be registering interested parties, especially where communication via the Internet is difficult.

He pointed out that it is a social support, yes, but also a collective action where the artists continue producing: we do not want the mariachis to be silent, we want the mariachis to continue being a symbol of identity of our state, a symbol of pride of a World Declaration by Unesco and continue to recognize Jalisco in relation to it.

The cultural and artistic sector is the first to stop activities due to the closure of spaces due to physical isolation, and will be one of the last to reactivate. However, Jalisco, together with this support fund, will be holding biweekly dialogue tables with the artists of the State to together find ways that guarantee the permanence of the sector in the different phases of the health emergency.

Jalisco hopes that art displays can be replicated in its streets, in its neighborhoods and neighborhoods, as in other countries where balconies with opera, windows with violins and rooftops with dance have been rejoiced.

At the time, the state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, reported that continuing to do culture and art in new settings is a great challenge for Jalisco, but he trusted the creativity of his artists, whom he asked for his accompaniment on future stages that the pandemic for the sector.

He stressed that, despite living moments of budget readjustments due to attention to health issues, the State makes this fund available to creators to meet their most basic needs: My commitment to culture is nothing more than a matter of discourse, I am a convinced that a society cannot be transformed if we do not focus on culture as a means of transformation. We have invariably increased budgets to this agenda in all public activities that I have had.

In addition to the Governor and the Secretary of Culture, the general strategic coordinator, Anna Bárbara Casillas; the president of the Jalisco State Council for Culture and the Arts, Daniel Suárez; the urban artist Secreto Rebollo; the creator and curator Olga Alejandra Gutiérrez Cortés; the singer and violinist Abigail Vázquez, and the actor and stage director Aristeo Mora de Anda.

