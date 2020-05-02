More than 3,700 Argentines stranded abroad as a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic, they will have returned to the country until May 10, on special repatriation flights.

According to sources from the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there will be 19 coordinated flights with the ministries of Transport, Interior, Health, Defense and Security, and involves the airlines Aerolineas Argentinas, Latam, Wingo, Copa Airlines and aircraft of the Argentine Air Force.

In total, it is expected that 3,736 Argentines will be returned who were stranded in different places in Europe, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, Peru and Panama, due to the restrictive measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For this Sunday, the arrival of two flights is scheduled, one of Aerolineas Argentinas from Barcelona, ​​which is part of the special flights scheduled by the flag line, with 243 passengers; and another from Bogotá, in charge of Latam Argentina, with 150 passengers.

On Monday, Latam Argentina will make a flight from Miami again, bringing 219 Argentine passengers and then another special flight by Aerolineas Argentinas will land in Ezeiza from Cancun with 243 passengers.

Four flights have been scheduled for Tuesday, a Hercules C-130 from the Argentine Area Force, which will depart from El Palomar Air Base on Monday morning, will return the following day with 70 passengers from Guayaquil.

On Tuesday, a Copa Airlines flight with 156 passengers will depart from Miami; another from Turkish Airlines from Istanbul, with 35 Argentine passengers and finally a flight from Santiago de Chile, through Latam Argentina, with 170 passengers.

The programming will continue on Wednesday with three flights, one corresponding to the special flights of Aerolineas Argentinas from Rio de Janeiro, with 162 returnees; another operated by the Wingo company from Cancun, with 180 passengers and one in charge of Latam Argentina from San Pablo, with 170 Argentines.

On Thursday there will be a flight from Quito, also operated by Latam Argentina, with 160 passengers; another from London, on a special flight by Aerolineas Argentinas with 243 passengers, which thus returns to a destination that had ceased to operate since the 1990s, and another by Aerolineas Argentinas from San Pablo, with 162 passengers.

For Friday the 8th, Argentinian Airlines scheduled two of its special flights, one from Miami, which will bring 243 Argentines back and the other from Rome, which will also arrive with 243 returnees. Finally, Copa Airlines will be in charge of a service from Caracas, Aruba and Panama. , transferring 156 passengers.

Finally, on Saturday 9 Aerolineas Argentinas will make another one of its special flights from Florianópolis with 162 passengers; and Copa Airlines will fly to Buenos Aires from Miami with 156 passengers.

To these flights we must add one from Aerolineas Argentinas that arrived this morning from Madrid at 2.50 with 243 passengers and another from Latam Argentina, which from Lima, Peru landed at 3.50 with 170 Argentines.

All flights were coordinated strictly following sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in our country and establishing the list of passengers based on the degree of vulnerability and urgency for the transfer, the sources reported.

