Country already has more than 20 000 deaths and is the third in the world in number of cases, exceeding 310 000 infections, 18 thousand in 24 hours. Bolsonaro once again minimizes the crisis and says that “dread” of the disease kills more than the virus. Brazil has again broken a record of daily deaths by covid-19. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health late on Thursday (May 21), there were 1,188 deaths and 18,508 infections in 24 hours. In total, the country records 20,047 deaths and 310,087 confirmed cases.

Also according to the ministry, 125,960 people have recovered from the disease, and 164,080 patients are undergoing medical care. In an interval of just 12 days, the number of deaths per covid-19 more than doubled in the country (there were 9,897 on May 9).

The state of São Paulo is the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with 73,739 cases and 5,558 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, which adds up to 32,089 cases and 3,412 deaths.

Brazil is the third country in the world with the highest number of cases and is close to Russia, which is in second position, with 317,554 infections and 3,099 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States remains in first place, with more than 1.57 million cases and 94,729 deaths.

Health officials across Brazil, however, point out that the number of cases and deaths in the country is possibly much higher. Among the ten countries with the most confirmed cases of the disease, Brazil is the one that proportionally least tests the population.

On Tuesday, Brazil exceeded, for the first time, the thousand daily deaths, registering 1,179 deaths in 24 hours. The increase in the number of deaths and cases coincides with the absence of a holder at the Ministry of Health. The post has been vacant since Friday last week, when Nelson Teich resigned after being less than a month in office. Since then, the position has been temporarily occupied by General Eduardo Pazuello.

Aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro, who repeatedly denied the seriousness of the crisis, the Ministry of Health started to emphasize the number of recovered people by disclosing the daily data on the disease, only citing the number of deaths and new infections. On the main page of the ministry’s official website, there is no mention of deaths, but the number of recovered people is highlighted.

Bolsonaro returns to minimize the crisis

Broadcast live on Facebook on Thursday, Bolsonaro said the “terror” around the pandemic covid-19 kills more than coronavirus itself. “Die lot more people dread often than the act itself [referindo-se à covid-19]. Dread also kills, leads to stress, leads to tiredness, people don’t sleep well, they are always worried “, he said.

“Life is there. We will leave one day. We will once again mourn the death of the whole world. The only certainty is that we will leave one day. But we have to have the courage to face it. It is as I say 60 days ago. , [o coronavírus] it’s like rain, you’re out there, you’re going to get wet. No one disputes that about 70% of the population will acquire the virus, “he added, again minimizing the situation.

Also in the broadcast, Bolsonaro again affirmed that he may have contracted the coronavirus without realizing it, despite having handed over to the Court three tests that he carried out, using pseudonyms, and which gave a negative result. “I don’t know if I got it. The plane I came from the United States had 32 seats and 23 people caught. I didn’t catch it. Or, if I did, I didn’t feel any symptoms,” he said.

The president also said he knows “that chloroquine has no scientific proof”, but he nonetheless defended the use of the drug, saying that there are many reports from doctors about patients who have cured the drug.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health issued a new protocol on the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of patients with covid-19, allowing the drugs are also administered in mild cases of the disease.

The protocol itself, published without scientific basis and without the signature of doctors responsible, points out that “there is no guarantee of positive results” and that the drugs may even “aggravate medical condition.”

