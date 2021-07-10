‘WitcherCon’, this has been the event that Netflix has dedicated to the second season of ‘The Witcher’

This Friday, July 9, Netflix and CDPR organized a virtual mega event for fans of ‘The Witcher’ that was broadcast around the world through YouTube and Twitch. New trailers, photos and behind-the-scenes content from Season 2 were released at this WitcherCon, and most importantly, The premiere date of the series return was announced: December 17. Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra participated in different panels and also featured musical performances and the first details of the anime film that expands this universe, ‘The Witcher : The Wolf’s Nightmare ‘. You can check out the new trailer below:

We do not have much information about the plot of the second season, but at least we will have the characters of Geralt, Jennefer, Ciri and Dandelion again, who will be joined by Simon Callow as detective Dorian Codringher, Liz Carr as Fenn, Adjoa Andoh from ‘The Bridgertons’ as Priestess Nenneke and Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, King Vizimir’s sorceress and advisor.

During the event, Cavill explained about Geralt de Rivia’s journey that in the first season he played the character without much dialogue because he thought that “the best thing was to convey that Geralt is a man of few words, more thoughtful. But, once I I got on stage with Cirilla, the Witches, etc. I was in favor of Geralt being allowed to speak, reflect, be philosophical and intellectual, because that is what he is. He’s not just a big, coarse, white-haired character. “

New images

The WitcherCon also left us three new images with Cirrilla and Lambert together in Kaer Morhen, Dandelion and Sardinilla. both the teaser and the photos anticipate that ‘The Witcher’ will take us to a new, bigger and darker world, with new tests and challenges that the witcher and his possible apprentice will have to face.

“At the end of the first season, what I consider to be one of the most emotional scenes we’ve done happens, the moment where Geralt and Ciri meet after looking for each other all season …”, explained Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in one of the panels, “It seemed that everything was going to be perfect, the reunion between father and daughter, except for a small detail, they both did not know each other. It was very fun to start the second season thinking that they were not yet a family. How were they going to be? What would you do if you were a person like Geralt, who had sworn that he did not need anyone in the world, and then a girl appears who is now solely in your charge? And on the other hand Ciri, used to being a survivor, running away from everyone, and now we have to explain that Geralt is going to take care of her. It was very entertaining starting the second season with them feeling insecure about how to be with each other, we wanted to make sure it felt like an authentic relationship, that they weren’t close from the start. “

Second season titles

Also on video, Netflix has announced the titles of 7 of the 8 episodes that will have the second season of ‘The Witcher’ and the logo of each one of them. They are:

– ‘The seed of truth’

– ‘Kaer Morhen’

– ‘Losses’

– ‘Secret services of Redania’

– ‘Decisions’

– ‘Dear friend…’

– ‘Voleth Meir’

The last, the grand finale, is still a top secret, but we will find out with the premiere of the second season of ‘The Witcher’ on Netflix on December 17.