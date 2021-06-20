Wisin and Yomaira reveal that they will become parents again

Wisin and his wife, Yomaira OrtizThey are overjoyed as life has once again given them the opportunity to become parents for the fourth time. As we will recall, 5 years ago the couple experienced the loss of their baby, whom they named Victoria. The little girl died one month after she was born due to suffering from trisomy 13 syndrome. The couple learned of their daughter’s congenital disease during the fifth month of gestation and despite the fact that the doctors recommended termination of pregnancy as an alternative, they did not they considered that option and defended their right to freedom to have it.

“Unfortunately, a child and a loved one are never overcome with a test like that, it is always there, and neither does this child supplant or cover that pain in a way. No, it is not. They are different things but thank God we are living, after that storm, a beautiful moment. It was something we did not ask for ”, he explains. Juan Luis Morera Luna, given name of the Puerto Rican singer.

With broken hope and no plans to try again, the successful singer and his wife did not count on the fact that fate had a pleasant surprise for them for this 2021. In a sincere and exclusive talk for HI! USES, also a producer with the mother of his two children, Yelena 12 years old and Dylan, 13, reveal to us that they are in the sweet waiting.

Curiously, it is now that also at almost 5 months of pregnancy they are ready to shout to the world that this time the universe is smiling at them with a future member of the family, which will be male and will be named Daniel.

This is confirmed in this beautiful photo session that we present to you and that was held in their native Puerto Rico, the place where they have decided to establish their residence, in the company of their closest family and friends. Therefore, we celebrate Father’s Day with this magnificent news. Below, all the details of how both live this new adventure, the reaction of their children and the preparations they have for the arrival of their prince next November.

“I love my baby, I love my children, my wife, they are a blessing for me, they have been keys to my maturity, so I am happy that this is a divine answer and that fills me. We are both healthy so we can enjoy this process. “



Photo: Gary Rosado



Congratulations guys, how did you hear about this great news?

Yomaira: We found out very soon and I was barely four weeks pregnant, so I got dizzy and I said it couldn’t be that and well, I asked a friend to secretly bring home a test, a test of these homemade and it came out yes. That’s when the world came to a standstill. We organize ourselves to see how to break the news to Juan Luis. Wisin: I didn’t know it, nor did I imagine it. Yelena is 13 and Dylan is 12, so it’s been more than a decade since we forgot to change diapers, but wishing for a long time we could have a child and the most important thing is that he is healthy. We are happy, enjoying the process. I don’t think we deserve so many blessings. I am not speaking on a professional level, but on a personal level. Thank God Yomaira is pregnant and the most important thing is that everything is in order, everything is fine.

How did you break the news to Wisin?

The plan was to call Luis but I didn’t know how to tell him, I wanted it to be a surprise, to be special. Then, he saw me nervous and I closed the door of my room, trying to keep the emotion to give him a nice surprise. That day I called a couple of friends of mine, we went to the stores to set up a surprise that was quick because we couldn’t take it anymore. We buy two or three things; A bottle, a baby clothes and a friend of mine wrote him a note that said: “Hello, Dad”, to give it to him, in a super ceremony. He opens the box and doesn’t even notice (laughs). She opened the box, looked at it and asked why she had so many baby things, and I … The children had opened their boxes and they had already realized, they were crying. He kept looking and until he said: “You’re pregnant!” and I: “yes!”