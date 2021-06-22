Wisin and his wife are expecting their fourth child after the loss of a baby

On June 20, on the occasion of Father’s Day, the renowned singer Wisin and his wife, Yomaira Ortiz, announced that they are expecting their fourth child following the unfortunate loss of her newborn daughter in 2016.

This time, the couple shared the news in an interview for HOLA! USA where they expressed their joy for the new blessing in their lives as well as revealing that it will be a man who will be called Daniel.

“His name is Daniel. I am happy that this is a divine answer and it fills me up. Thank God Yomaira is pregnant and the most important thing is that everything is in order, ”said the Puerto Rican.

Ortiz, for his part, commented on how he has handled this process after having suffered the greatest pain of a father: the death of his baby 30 days after his birth.

“I had to face that my daughter is not here. That’s good because I had incredible experiences with God and, of course, fear is real, it exists, and of course I felt fear, it is normal. Now I feel good because we already know that the baby is 100% healthy and that gave me some peace”, He explained to the media.

According to the publication, Yomaira is in her fourth month of pregnancy, so they hope to have him in their arms next November.

Juan Luis Morera, the singer’s real name, did not forget his fans on social networks and through a video of the baby’s gender reveal party, he shared the pleasant news.

“God never fails. Congratulations to all parents, ”he wrote in the post on his Instagram profile.

Five years ago they experienced the loss of their one-month-old daughter Victoria as a result of trisomy 13, a genetic disease that occurs in one in every 10,000 newborns, but the fate of the couple, who are already parents of Two teens – 13-year-old Dylan and 12-year-old Yelena – pleasantly surprised them and put them back on the path of sweet waiting.