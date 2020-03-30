There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of Most Wanted Games by Readers of Japanese Famitsu Magazine, which is published weekly. Thus, the Japanese publication has made public 30 March 2020 the results of the survey carried out between March 12 and 18, 2020 And, as we can see, PS4 monopolizes almost all the positions of the first 10 positions.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4): 1,564 votes Resident Evil 3 (PS4): 707 votes Tales of Arise (PS4): 623 votes Bayonetta 3 (NSW): 424 votes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (NSW): 369 votes Trials of Mana (PS4): 325 votes Shin Megami Tensei V (NSW): 302 votes The Last of Us Part II (PS4): 299 votes Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4): 284 votes The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4): 260 votes Ushiro (NSW): 236 votes Trials of Mana (NSW): 225 votes Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): 207 votes Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (NSW): 199 votes Rune Factory 5 (NSW): 191 votes Mototaro Densetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – NSW: 178 votes Bravely Default II (NSW): 166 votes Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4): 141 votes Metal Max Xeno Reborn (PS4): 129 votes Root Film (PS4): 114 votes Genshin Impact (PS4): 106 votes Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4): 98 votes Granblue Fantasy Relink (PS4): 93 votes

24.R-Type Final 2 (PS4): 90 votes Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (NSW): 89 votes Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON (PS4): 86 votes Fair Tail (PS4): 85 votes Anonymous; Code (PSV) : 83 votes Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (NSW): 80 votes The Idolmaster: Starlit Season (PS4): 75 votes

