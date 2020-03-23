Wish List of March 23, 2020

There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of Most Wanted Games by Readers of Japanese Famitsu Magazine, which is published weekly. Thus, the Japanese publication has made public the March 23, 2020 the results of the survey conducted between March 5 and 11, 2020 And, as we can see, the top 10 places are shared equally between Nintendo Switch, from the Big N, and Playstation 4, from Sony.

[PS4] Final Fantasy VII: 1,532 votes[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 1,212 votes[PS4] Resident Evil 3: 636 votes[PS4] Tales of Arise: 575 votes[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: 443 votes[NSW] Bayonetta 3: 405 votes[PS4] Trials of Mana: 364 votes[NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: 329 votes[PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4: 311 Votes[PS4] The Last of Us Part II: 278 votes[NSW] Ushiro: 268 votes[PS4] Cyberpunk 2077: 262 votes[NSW] Trials of Mana: 233 votes[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition: 210 votes[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki: 193 votes[NSW] Momotaro Densetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban !: 180 votes[NSW] Rune Factory 5: 173 votes[PS4] Metal Max Xeno Reborn: 161 votes[NSW] Bravely Default II: 154 votes[PS4] Ghost of Tsushima: 136 votes[PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON: 127 votes[PS4] Genshin Impact: 124 votes[NSW] Root Film: 111 votes[PS4] Life is Strange 2: 109 votes[PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink: 106 votes[PS4] R-Type Final 2: 101 votes[PSV] Anonymous; Code: 99 votes[NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition: 92 votes[PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris: 90 votes[NSW] Brigandine The Legend of Runersia: 87 votes

