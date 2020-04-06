There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of Most Wanted Games by Readers of Japanese Famitsu Magazine, which is published weekly. Thus, the Japanese publication has made public the April 06, 2020 the results of the survey conducted between March 19-25, 2020 And, as we can see, PS4 monopolizes almost all the positions of the first 10 positions.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4): 1,606 votes Tales of Arise (PS4): 654 votes Resident Evil 3 (PS4): 560 votes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (NSW): 426 votes Trials of Mana (PS4): 371 votes Shin Megami Tensei V (NSW): 353 votes Bayonetta 3 (NSW): 347 votes Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4): 326 votes Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): 297 votes The Last of Us Part II (PS4): 252 votes The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4 ): 244 votes Trials of Mana (NSW): 231 votes[NSW] Rune Factory 5 (NSW): 219 votesUshiro (NSW): 210 votesXenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (NSW): 210 votesMomotaro Densetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NSW): 202 votesGenshin Impact (PS4): 178 votesBravely Default II (NSW): 161 votesGranblue Fantasy Relink (PS4): 146 votesAnonymous; Code (PSVita): 138 votesMetal Max Xeno Reborn (PS4): 130 votesRoot Film (PS4) Word Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4): 117 votes Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4): 111 votes R-Type Final 2 (PS4): 108 votes Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (NSW): 104 votes Fair Tail (PS4) : 101 votes Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (NSW): 93 votes Metal Max Xeno Reborn (NSW): 87 votes Bokuhime Project (PS4): 83 votes

