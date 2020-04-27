There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of Most Wanted Games by Readers of Japanese Famitsu Magazine, which is published weekly. Thus, the Japanese publication has made public the April 27, 2020 the results of the survey conducted between April 9-15, 2020 And, as we can see, the first places are shared equally between Nintendo Switch and PS4.

We review the list of April 27 of the most desired games by the readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsu

See also

Tales of Arise (PS4): 710 votes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (NSW): 554 votes Trials of Mana (PS4): 514 votes Cyberpunk 2077 – (PS4): 490 votes Bayonetta 3 (NSW): 432 votes Ghost of Tsushima ( PS4): 408 votes Shin Megami Tensei V (NSW): 364 votes Bravely Default II (NSW): 352 votes Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (NSW): 339 votes The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4): 332 votes Ushiro (NSW): 325 The Last of Us Part II (PS4): 305 votes Run Factory 5 (NSW): 299 votes Trials of Mana (NSW): 293 votes Genshin Impact (PS4): 242 votes Mototaro Densetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NSW): 214 votes Metal Max Xeno Reborn (PS4): 196 votes Grandblue Fantasy Relink (PS4): 189 votes Fair Tail (PS4): 172 votes Root Film (PS4): 161 votes Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4): 154 votes Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON (PS4): 140 votes Anonymous; Code (PSVita): 127 votes Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4): 125 votes Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (NSW): 113 votes R-Type Final 2 (PS4): 109 votes Pro Yakyuu Famitsa 2020 (NSW): 103 votes Metal Max Xeno Reborn (NSW): 101 votes Baseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (NSW): 99 votes Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume (PS4): 92 votes

Source

Related