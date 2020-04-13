There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of Most Wanted Games by Readers of Japanese Famitsu Magazine, which is published weekly. Thus, the Japanese publication has made public the April 13, 2020 the results of the survey carried out between March 26 and April 1, 2020 And, as we can see, PS4 monopolizes 6 of the positions of the 10 first positions.

We review the list of April 13 of the most desired games by the readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsu

See also

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4): 1,707 votes Tales of Arise (PS4): 692 votes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (NSW): 530 votes Trials of Mana (PS4): 432 votes Bayonetta 3 (NSW): 410 votes Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4): 392 votes Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): 337 votes Shin Megami Tensei V (NSW): 325 votes The Last of Us Part II (PS4): 307 votes Ushiro (NSW): 268 votes Triple of Mana (NSW): 251 votes Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (NSW): 244 votesMomotaro Densetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NSW): 226 votes The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4): 214 votesRune Factory 5 (NSW): 207 votesBravely Default II (NSW): 183 votesGenshin Impact (PS4): 172 votesFairy Tail (PS4): 143 votesRoot Film (PS4): 136 votes Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4): 124 votes Anonymous; Code (PSVita): 117 votes R-Type Final 2 (PS4): 114 votes Metal Max Xeno Reborn (PS4): 108 votes Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4): 99 votes Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (NSW): 95 votes Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON (PS4): 92 votes Metal Max Xeno Reborn (NSW): 90 votes Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu (NSW): 85 votes Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4): 83 votes Bokuhime Project (PS4): 81 votes

Source

Related