WisdomTree lists its ETPs on bitcoin and ether on Euronext

The WisdomTree Bitcoin (BTCW) and WisdomTree Ethereum (ETHW) products each have a total spending rate of 0.95% and are already listed on the German Börse Xetra and the Swiss stock exchange, SIX.

The listing of BTCW and ETHW on Euronext exchanges follows a series of new developments on WisdomTree’s digital asset platform. In April, ETHW launched on Börse Xetra and SIX. Also in April, BTCW started trading on Börse Xetra. WisdomTree offers the ETPs with physical backup over bitcoin Y ethereum with the lowest cost in Europe.

Jason Guthrie, Head of Digital Assets, Europe, WisdomTree, comments: “The listing on Euronext opens up more access points for investors to both BTCW and ETHW. Since we launched our digital assets platform in 2019, we have seen a great evolution in the sector. This milestone represents the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, the evolution of the European regulatory landscape, and the latest sign that digital assets are here to stay. The go-ahead from regulators and exchanges to the registration of cryptocurrency ETPs is giving more credibility to this growing and popular asset class. This development will encourage institutional investors who trade through Euronext and have been waiting for more collateral signals before making their first allocations to digital assets. “

BTCW and ETHW provide investors with a simple, safe, and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the most liquid and popular cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether. ETPs allow investors to access bitcoin and ether without the need to hold the cryptocurrencies directly, store private access keys or interact with the blockchain or digital currency infrastructure. Investors also gain access to institutional-grade storage solutions without the need to configure them with a custodian.

To ensure the highest level of security, WisdomTree leverages institutional grade regulated digital currency custodians, Coinbase and Swissquote, who maintain highly secure cold storage facilities.

Alexis Marinof, Head of WisdomTree in Europe, notes: “Our commitment to support investors in their experience with digital assets is reinforced with the listing of BTCW and ETHW on Euronext. We have built the best digital asset platform in its class, made up of the most attractive bitcoin and ether ETPs for investors. Our track record provides a level of comfort and a degree of experience that investors cannot obtain from other providers of physically backed cryptocurrency ETPs. This translates into a leading product on the market both in terms of price and structure. “

WisdomTree’s portfolio of digital assets has more than $ 235 million in assets under management.

Jonathan Steinberg, CEO, WisdomTree, concludes: “We know that digital assets and the blockchain are crucial for our clients and we want to help them understand how it works and access them. Accessibility has been a challenge for many investors, but as some of the world’s leading exchanges facilitate access, opportunities continue to widen for investors and barriers to adoption diminish. “

WisdomTree’s ETPs on digital assets (BTCW and ETHW) have the passport for distribution in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Holland, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

Information about the product

Name

TER

Bag

Quote currency

Stock Code

ISIN

WisdomTree Bitcoin

0.95%

Euronext Amsterdam

USD

BTCW

GB00BJYDH287

WisdomTree Bitcoin

0.95%

Euronext Paris

EUR

WBTC

GB00BJYDH287

WisdomTree Ethereum

0.95%

Euronext Amsterdam

USD

ETHW

GB00BJYDH394

WisdomTree Ethereum

0.95%

Euronext Paris

EUR

WETH

GB00BJYDH394