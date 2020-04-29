MADISON, Milwaukee, USA (AP) – There are no plans to postpone or otherwise alter a special Wisconsin legislative election that will take place in less than two weeks, though more than 50 people who voted in person or worked in the primaries this month have tested positive. for COVID-19.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers attempted to change the April 7 election to be entirely by mail, but was barred by the Republican-majority legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court with a conservative majority. Evers, among others, warned that allowing in-person voting could cause an increase in coronavirus cases, but so far the impact appears to be limited.

Several of the 52 people who tested positive and showed up at voting centers on April 7 also reported other ways they may have been exposed to the virus, the Wisconsin Department of Health reported Tuesday. Because of this, it is not clear whether those people contracted the virus by voting.

All 52 people tested positive in the two weeks following the elections. Most people show symptoms within 14 days of being exposed, although some people who have the virus are asymptomatic.

Although voters had to wait in long lines on April 7, mostly in Milwaukee, that is unlikely to happen with the May 12 legislative elections, where the largest city in the 7th Legislative District is Wausau, with approximately 40,000 residents. . That House of Representatives race is the only one on the ballot, unlike this month’s election, a race for the state Supreme Court and the presidential primary.

Statewide, there have been more than 6,200 confirmed cases and 300 deaths since the outbreak began.

Scott Bauer is on Twitter as: https://twitter.com/sbauerAP