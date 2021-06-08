Wisconsin Woman Poisoned Another With Visine Eye Drop Overdose; before he stole almost $ 300,000



The victim was reportedly poisoned with Visine eye drops.

A woman in Wisconsin is accused of stealing more than $ 290,000 from an alleged family friend before poison her with eye drops and then try to make the authorities believe that the woman had committed suicide.

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Monday that 37-year-old Jessy Kurczewski, faces charges of giving victim a lethal dose of tetrahydrozoline to poison her in 2018 after stealing her money.

The victim, who has not been identified, was declared dead after Zurczewski called the police to arrive at his home in Pewaukee on October 3 of that year.

The woman told officers that the victim was not breathing.

I try to pass off the facts as suicide

According to detectives, the suspect tried to make believe that the other woman had committed suicide by placing her in a reclining chair and placing a large quantity of medication on her chest.

Zurczewski also told investigators that the victim was engaging in suicidal behavior.

The agents began to doubt the version of the accused today after toxicological tests determined that the victim died of a eye drop overdose.

Defendant would have poisoned the victim with six bottles of Visine

Subsequently, the implicated admitted to the Police that she had taken to the house a container with six bottles of Visine allegedly at the request of the victim.

In July 2019, authorities conducted a search of the Zurczewski home and it was placed on probation until the investigation progressed.

Last Friday, prosecutors opened a criminal complaint against the woman that includes charges of first degree murder and robbery.

More than $ 130,000 of the illegally obtained money was fraudulently transferred by check.