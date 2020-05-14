© Provided by Infobae

Two members of the Democratic Party vote in the primaries on April 8, which were held after a decision of the Supreme Court (.)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, in the north central United States, ruled Wednesday against Governor Tony Envers’ order to extend the coronavirus quarantine, alleging that the regional president overstepped his authority when making this decision without consulting lawmakers.

In this way, Wisconsin must open up its economy and allow free movement of people again after the failure achieved with the support of four judges and the rejection of three. Although the different localities may still impose specific restrictions related to public health. For example, shortly after the Court’s decision was known, Dane County declared the extension of quarantine within its jurisdiction.

The governor proclaimed quarantine in March, closing schools and all nonessential businesses. As in other parts of the country, the closure and confinement of people severely damaged the state’s economy, but Evers, from the Democratic Party, argued that measures were necessary to control the coronavirus outbreak.

That first quarantine ended on April 24, but then the Wisconsin Secretary of Health and Human Services, Andrea Palm, extended it until May 26 by order of Evers.

© Provided by Infobae

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File) (Nick Oxford /)

The Republican opposition then made a request to the Supreme Court to block the extension, arguing that Palm exceeded his authority because he ordered the extension by making an administrative decision, rather than seeking approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.

The Evers administration, however, maintained that the extension was the prerogative of the executive power in the context of the health emergency.

According to a study by Marquette University, 70% of the population of Wisconsin supports the quarantine, although numerous conservative pressure groups have marched in rejection of the measure, sometimes showing themselves armed.

But finally, the State Supreme Court, controlled by conservative Thursdays, He managed to force the march back in the extension by the vote of four judges.

The opinion of the majority of the judges indicated that Secretary Palm could not take an emergency measure unilaterally, especially since it generates criminal offenses that the secretary does not have the authority to create.

Republican lawmakers had petitioned the court that the extension, although repealed, will remain firm for six days after the ruling, to allow Evers to adapt and define an alternative plan to fight the coronavirus. However, the judges denied the request, claiming that both sides had had weeks to find a solution, so the reopening of the state would be immediate.

Wisconsin has so far recorded 10,902 infections and 421 deaths from coronavirus, making it far from the balance in states most hit by the pandemic, such as New York (27,290 deaths), New Jersey (9,727 deaths) or Massachusetts ( 5,315 dead). Across the country, the most affected worldwide, the deceased amount to 84,059, with 1,389,935 confirmed cases.

The state had gained international fame for holding its Democratic Party primary elections on April 8 amid the worst of the global pandemic. Also on that occasion, Evers had tried to postpone the elections, but the Supreme Court repealed the measure and ordered that they be carried out, leaving a balance of 36 new infections.

With information from AP