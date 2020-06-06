Oddly enough, a Wisconsin man received a stimulus check of just $ 5. The Wisconsin beneficiary said he has received no response from the IRS as to why they sent him a check for only $ 5. Depending on the person’s income, most receive a $ 1,200 stimulus check, but never a $ 5 one, as has happened to the man in Wisconsin.

Bay View’s Clark Rendall told WTMJ: “I looked at the check and it says it’s for $ 5 and 60 cents and there was no documentation or explanation of where that number came from.”

In March, Rendall was contacted by the IRS about a lost tax document, which he then sent to the agency. But you have not received your federal income tax refund. If the missing document had affected anything, it would have been his refund, albeit for a few hundred dollars rather than the full $ 1,200 from the government-issued stimulus check, Newsweek reported.

The IRS website says that eligible individuals with gross incomes of up to $ 75,000 are eligible for the $ 1,200 full check. Those who earn more than that amount will receive less, based on a 5 percent reduction in the amount the income exceeds the limit.

However, Rendall says he earns no more than the specified limit and has not received any notice from the IRS after trying to get answers for his $ 5 check.

Other reasons for not being eligible would be not having a valid social security number, being claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return, not filing taxes in 2018 or 2019, or being in the country illegally. But these factors would mean that a person would not receive a check under any circumstances, instead of receiving a check for $ 5.60.

Rendall indicated that he has tried to contact the IRS, but has received no response. Speaking about what he will do with the check, Rendall mentioned, “I don’t know, maybe I will frame it and send it back.”

“Who knows, I’m going to keep it for a while and maybe see if I can get any information from them,” said the Wisconsin resident who received a stimulus check with a laughable number.

Newsweek reported that, according to a survey conducted by Bankrate.com, when people received the first stimulus check, 80 percent of them said it was “somewhat or very important” to their short-term financial well-being. Most people planned to use the check to pay bills and essential day-to-day expenses and did not expect it to last more than a few months.

According to a FT-Peterson US Economic Monitor survey, most Americans think there should be another round of stimulus checks issued by the government for the coronavirus crisis.