15 minutes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the state’s confinement order until the end of May to combat the expansion of COVID-19.

The Conservative magistrates imposed their majority in court to overturn the order of the democratic governor, Tony Evers. They argued that this “cannot rely indefinitely on the emergency powers.”

Evans decreed confinement in Wisconsin until April 24, but then extended it until May 26. However, the Republican-controlled Legislative brought it to court.

In their lawsuit, they said that an order with that impact should be agreed between the Executive and the Legislative, thesis that Justice endorsed this Wednesday.

The political struggle in Wisconsin dates back to January 2019, a year before the pandemic. Democrats took office as governor, thus breaking republican control of all three branches of power in the state.

Since then, Republicans have tried to strip Evers of his powers.

One of the magistrates who disagreed on this Wednesday’s order, Rebecca Dallet, stated that “this decision will, without a doubt, become one of the most obvious examples of judicial activism in the history of this court.”

“AND it will be – he added – the people of Wisconsin who will pay the price“

State decision

In the United States (USA), it was the states and local entities that imposed the closure of businesses or confinements against the coronavirus.

The Donald Trump government, despite pressing the states for the economic and social reopening, left the final decision in the hands of the governors.

The pinch between the Wisconsin Legislative and Supreme against Evers during the pandemic had its first episode in early April. At that time, the magistrates discredited the governor and held local and primary elections.

While many other states delayed those elections until June, the images of long lines of people in Wisconsin breaking the confinement order To go vote they went around the world.

Wisconsin is one of the least affected states in the country by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 10,902 confirmed cases and 421 deaths. Throughout the United States, there are at least 1,389,935 affected and 84,059 deaths.