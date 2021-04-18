Wisconsin bar shooting causes 3 deaths and 2 injuries

15 minutes. At least 3 people were killed and 2 others injured in a shooting at a Kenosha bar, Wisconsin, authorities said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that the incident took place at the Somers House Tavern bar at around 00:42 local time (05:42 GMT).

The perpetrator of the bar shooting, identified as an African-American man, is being wanted by Wisconsin authorities. They called the incident “specific and isolated.”

“We do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time“So said Sgt. David Wright, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

This attack comes after 8 people died and 5 were injured on April 15 when an armed man opened fire indiscriminately at a warehouse of the postal services company FedEx in Indianapolis (Indiana).

This and the shootings of recent weeks in the United States (USA) reopened the debate on greater gun control in the country.

On Friday, President Joe Biden demanded that the Senate tighten control of firearms and stop “accepting” a type of violence that “has become too normal” and causes 106 fatalities a day in this country.

“Armed violence is an epidemic in the US, but we must not accept it. We must act,” he urged.

However, it is practically impossible for legislative measures for greater control of this type of weapon to go through in the Senate. The Democrats – the president’s party – have such a narrow majority that they would need to convince at least 10 Republicans to pass them.