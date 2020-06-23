Goodbye to wired headphones? Despite the coronavirus crisis, sales of wireless headsets are growing and growing with Apple, Samsung and Redmi leading the way.

Wireless headphones, in English true wireless stereo (TWS), they have become in a very short time one of the most popular accessories to accompany smartphones. Comfortable and with a fairly acceptable sound quality, we can find these types of devices at all prices. From the “expensive” AirPods from Apple to some much cheaper ones like the new reals Buds Air Neo, whose analysis you can consult at the following link and which cost less than 40 euros.

According to Canalys analyst media, while smart speakers such as Google Home itself, the Amazon Echo itself, have seen their sales decrease this first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus, The same has not happened with the wireless headphones that have seen their sales grow.. The culprits? Companies like Apple, Redmi or Huawei itself among others.

Wireless headphones are increasingly sold: the perfect accessory for your smartphone

There is no surprise. Despite their high price, Apple AirPods remain as undisputed leaders in this sector. Although a year ago AirPods covered more than half of the wireless headphone market, greater competition has reduced its market share but not its number of sales. AirPods continue to sell a lot, and that is that according to the data only noise-canceling AirPods Pro have achieved sales of approximately 5.5 million units.

Second is Samsung. The South Korean firm seems to have found the key and it is that, as we could see when analyzing the new Galaxy Buds +, it is one of the best headphones on the market for its price. On the other hand Redmi opens this 2020 with a remarkable 7% market share and it is evident that not everyone is willing to pay a large sum of money for this type of gadget. Good sound and good value for money is what defines Redmi and that has placed it in this position.

And finally we cannot forget about Huawei. The Chinese firm is not having a really good time in western markets due to its problems with Google but it seems this has not affected your division of bluetooth headsets since the firm has obtained a significant growth of 261% compared to last year.

But despite all the competition and the number of firms that are betting on TWS, Apple continues to dominate without discussion. The bitten apple company is criticized for its high prices and little innovation, but the reality is that whatever it does, it dominates all markets. You just have to see the mobile sector to verify that your iPhone 11 is unrivaled in sales.

