wireless headphones and realme 5 Pro for only 164 euros

Launched a little over a year ago, you can buy the realme 5 Pro at a minimum price and with headphones (almost) as a gift.

Arrived in Spain as one of Xiaomi’s toughest competitors, in this last year the realme 5 Pro has been expanding as fast as the company itself, which has invaded the market in a 2020 of scandal.

Now, one year after its presentation, you have the opportunity to get the realme 5 Pro at minimum price: just 159 euros. We are facing the clearest best seller of the firm and one of the best cheap phones that we have tested lately.

Do you want more reasons to take advantage of this bargain? For only 4.99 euros more you take the realme Buds Q, a wireless headphones valued at 29.99 euros. Almost nothing.

Buy the cheapest realme 5 Pro on the Internet

First of all, you should know that this exclusive offer comes from the official realme store in Spain, so you would be buying both the mobile and the headphones on the realme website, with all the guarantee what that entails.

Thus, on the occasion of the realme days, from today until the end of this month realme 5 Pro down to 159 euros, a discount of almost 40% compared to its official price of 249 euros.

In the same way, in case you buy the terminal, for 4.99 euros more you can add the realme Buds Q, a stylish wireless headset with touch controls valued at 29.99 euros. We are talking about a discount of more than 80%.

If you are interested, do not think about it too much: you only have five days to take advantage of the realme Days offers.

Why it is worth taking advantage of the bargain of the realme 5 Pro

As we commented in our analysis of the realme 5 Pro, we are facing an excellent smartphone with unusual features for its price range (almost 300 euros).

Above all, it stands out for its quad rear camera with main sensor 40 megapixel Sony, which offers a natural and detailed photography. To this he adds a front camera with 16 megapixels of resolution and a battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charge, the other great strong point of the realme 5 Pro.

Looking inside, the realme mobile promises us fluid performance enhanced by the Snapdragon 712, a clear mid-range processor seen on mobiles like the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. With it, we are guaranteed that the gaming experience and productivity will never be short of velocity. In case you are wondering, have 128GB of storage expandable with microSD card and 8GB RAM.

Regarding its screen, the realme 5 Pro comes with a panel of 6.3 inch with a FullHD + resolution, a very important detail for a mobile that will cost you just over 150 euros. Also, this realme 5 Pro is planned to be upgraded to Android 11 this summer.

Realme 5 Pro: analysis of the mobile that comes to take the throne of the mid-range from Xiaomi

In short, a mobile competitive and highly recommended both for the battlefield use and for gamer users that is shot with a exclusive discount. If you bet on him, remember to add the realme Buds Q on purchase: for just 5 euros more you get an evolved version of the well-known Redmi AirDots.

These offers will be available until April 30 or while stocks last. You have all the information about the promotion on the realme website.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Realme

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all