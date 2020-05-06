Both NFC and wireless charging are two of the most common requirements when buying a new smartphone to pay attention, because not everyone has it. Now that contactless capabilities are almost standard in the latest phones and accessories, and not so much wireless charging, a door opens to the wireless charging by NFC.

This was approved this week by the NFC Forum, the alliance that maintains the Near Field Communication standard – NFC, Near Field Communication, in English. With the new wireless charging specification, small – albeit for some sufficient devices – charging capabilities are enabled through this standard.

NFC will be enough to charge accessories wirelessly

Specific examples are those of Bluetooth accessories such as True Wireless headphones that are charged through its case, or that of smartwatches. These can be supported on a mobile device with reverse wireless charging capacity, that is, it is the mobile that shares its stored energy with the smallest accessory batteries.

In this case, the NFC Forum states that this technique will allow load capacities up to one watt. This is why it would be instantly limited to accessories, rather than mobiles themselves. A traditional mobile battery has about 15 Wh, so we would need 15 hours to fully charge it.

Instead, for example, the newest Galaxy Buds + have a 270 mAh battery in their case. Or what is the same: about 15 times less than that of a typical mobile whose capacity is close to 4,000 mAh. Therefore, the charging time is expected to be reduced accordingly.

One antenna, two functions

The new standard will use a single piece of hardware to carry out both communication and energy management. The same antenna, tuned to a frequency of 13.56 MHz, will be in charge of linking the load and channeling the energy. Thus, it is expected to save on physical components and space, favoring the sealing of the devices, which could avoid charging by cable entirely.

According to Koichi Tagawa, president of the NFC Forum, “NFC wireless charging is truly transformative because it changes the way we design and interact with small, battery-powered devices, as the removal of plugs and cables enables the creation of smaller devices and hermetically sealed. “

The concrete requirements of this new way to charge electronic devices and IoT. However, everything points to the need for a new NFC chip and specific support for this feature. Therefore, we do not expect that the current NFC and a software update will suffice.

