The AirPods are right now the best-selling model of headphones around the world, and that is a great merit from Apple, which has made ** all users of their phones, laptops or tablets, see these headphones as the best purchase they can do, ** even though they are not the best sound quality for their price. And this is thanks to the very good integration they have in the company’s ecosystem.

We recommend you | This is what you have to do if you want your headphones to last for (almost) always

Due to this, many manufacturers have decided to integrate into their headphones a design similar to that of the AirPods, which seems to like it a lot, and the headphones that we are going to show you today have done the same, but also they have also decided to integrate wireless charging, and everything for price that is 10 times lower than that of AirPods 2, Let’s take a look at them!

Basseus W04 Pro TWS, similar to AirPods, with wireless charging and for 200 euros less

The headphone market is extremely broad, but it is undeniable that AirPods have set the trend, and now that Apple has introduced the second generation with wireless charging and the AirPods Pro, manufacturers are not taking long to include their products. Something that we do not see bad, but quite the opposite: the good must be copied, the bad not.

And these Basseus W04 may be one of the most interesting headphones similar to the AirPods on the market. They have a design similar to Apple’s, but including a USB Type-C charging port on its bottom, and wireless charging to be able to charge the box, something I have recently tried on the Samsung Galaxy Buds +, and I can tell you that it is extremely comfortable to not worry about cables.

These AirPods killer have Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a better connection, with more range and with better sound thanks to their True Wireless Sound technology, which allows us to have a good experience with them, despite their low price. As is normal for these headphones, charging is done in the box via magnetic pins which will make the headphones do not detach from this, and, according to the manufacturer, you can enjoy a 20-hour playback until the charge of the box is finished, while that of the headphones is 5 hours.

These headphones boast the point that they are 10 times cheaper than the acclaimed second-generation AirPods, which cost 229 euros at the official Apple store, while these Basseus W04 Pro with wireless charging cost less than 29 euros, and they share some characteristics that AirPods users value most, such as good connectivity. They are available on Aliexpress following the link you have below, but, yes, when buying make sure you have chosen the right ones, since you have a version without wireless charging for two euros less.

Follow Andro4all