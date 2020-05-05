The mobile charger has become an indispensable accessory for everyday life. Of all sizes and colors, the diversity of this tool is immense and they are faithful companions both on the street, at home or in the office. Something more than logical if we consider that several recently published studies show that we spend 24% of the time we spend awake looking at the smartphone screen. In addition, there are more and more telephone brands that have recently added a function that allows us to see what we spend every minute when we mess with our devices.

The mobile battery, however, and like almost everything, also ends up running low. And those hours that we take advantage of to charge our batteries, at night, usually coincide with the moment in which we give a break to our inseparable telephones that, at this stage of the day, are almost an appendix to the body. A routine whose repetition will be easier for you thanks to This Yootech brand wireless charger, the best seller on Amazon with an average score of 4.5 out of five. Because, surely, you too have woke up with the mobile lost between the sheets and in a tangle of cables or you have wanted to use it while charging with the inconvenience that the same cable limits movement. Over 600 reviews in this online store they prove their comfortable use and versatility, available for various brands.

LIGHT AND MULTIPURPOSE

There would be no point in replacing a conventional charger with a wireless one if the latter were not easy to handle, adaptable to any surface and, ultimately, more comfortable to use. Made of non-slip material in its upper and lower part, both to place on top of, for example, the nightstand, as well as to put the smartphone to charge, the product is also compatible with several terminals of different brands, provided they incorporate a Qi system (standard induction electricity). The charger also adds up to three different power functions (10W, 7.5W, and 5W) and smart protection technology to prevent overheating or short circuits. “I am surprised by the tremendous quality that this device squanders. Its presentation, its characteristics. We are talking about a top loader ”, says Moisés Tirado, one of the clients.

And if you are one of those who can only sleep when everything is dark, the product also adds a non-intrusive system for that moment, just before going to sleep, in which we charge the phone. When placing the mobile on the base, a green LED indicator blinks for just three seconds to indicate that the power supply is connected. Once the device is recognized and already charging, the light will turn off throughout the process. “It is very light and soft and loads very fast,” says Berta, another buyer. “It does not make noise, it is small and with a very beautiful design,” adds José García, an Amazon user.

LOAD OTHER DEVICES

Wireless devices are the present and making their way by leaps and bounds. The cable-free trend has led to another fixed in any pocket being wireless headphones, a product that is also compatible with this charger – as long as, as in the case of mobile phones, they have Qi technology. “It works for both mobile and any other wireless device. In my case, headphones”Explains Vicen, another consumer.

The charger base also features a rubber ring to hold the headphones in place and prevent slipping. The helmet cover fits perfectly in the cargo area. “It is amazing and very comfortable. It is connected and ready, very intuitive “, summarizes Juan Raúl, customer of the online store.

* All prices included in this article are updated on 02-28-2020.