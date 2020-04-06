With the models in its Galaxy Buds series, Samsung It was one of the few firms that decided to enter the totally wireless headphones market, distancing itself from the trend of other manufacturers, which consisted of copy the design of the Apple AirPods to the point of ending up creating a whole legion of clones with the same appearance, format and even color.

However, the South Korean seems to have the intention of go even further* and create wireless headphones with a very different design anyone else we’ve seen so far.

Samsung Galaxy Beans: Samsung’s bean shaped wireless headphones

The information about the “Galaxy Beans” has been leaked by the German portal WinFuture, where they claim to have had access to some of the technical data of this pair of headphones, as well as the official images of the project, in which Samsung would have been working throughout the last months, and that could come to succeed the Galaxy Buds + presented at the beginning of the year together with the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Logically the most curious thing about these headphones is their aesthetics. The “Galaxy Beans” – their code name is “Bean”, but it is unknown if Samsung will use this name once it decides to launch them on the market – it has kidney or kidney shape, which added to a compact size of only 2.8 centimeters in height should translate into good ergonomics and greater comfort when it comes to keeping the headphones in your ears for long periods of time. This form, yes, implies that ** the headphones would dispense with the silicone heads that we do find in the models of the Galaxy Buds series, and that could negatively affect the insulation.

As for audio, the headphones have two speakers and an external channel. On the other hand, they include multiple microphones for calls, and a sensor capable of detecting if the headphones are in the ears to stop or resume the music accordingly. The images also allow you to see the charging pins intended to recharge the battery of each of the headphones.

At the moment, not much is known about other details such as the battery or the charging case, due, according to the source, to the fact that the model is still in one of the first stages of validation – EVT1 -, which implies that some of its features may still vary in the coming months as work is carried out on its development – and that the project could even be scrapped in favor of a totally different one. Therefore, I am afraid it will take a little longer to learn new details about this pair of fully wireless headphones.

However, it is possible to deduce that, most likely, these new Galaxy Beans will be announced. somewhere in late summer or fall, in the same Unpacked event where Samsung will present the new models of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, and perhaps the successor to the Galaxy Tab S6 that we were able to analyze in its day.

