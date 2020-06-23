The Wirecard scandal started in the wake of certain Financial Times reports, published since last year

Within these reports, the company was accused of having a series of irregularities in its Asian accounts.

As a result of the loss of the two billion dollars, the shares of this brand plummeted by more than 60 percent

Last week, the incredible case of Wirecard was unveiled, a German company that just couldn’t find $ 2.1 billion in cash. At the time, it was decided to fire the then CEO of the brand, Markus Braun, for his possible responsibility for the loss of these resources. However, there is still no trace of this money. And everything seems to indicate that the drama will continue to become more intense in the coming hours.

According to the AP, Braun has just been arrested on suspicion of manipulating all of the company’s finances. Specifically, you want to determine if it misrepresented the resources of the German brand to reflect a much higher balance than it actually existed. This, after Wirecard theorized that perhaps the $ 2.1 billion on record and not found in either bank may never have existed.

Authorities in Germany theorize that Braun worked with other executives and allies to make the company appear stronger and more successful than it really was. In this way, he was able to deceive both clients and investors that it was a much more attractive project in the future. According to investigators, the now ex-CEO of the company said he would cooperate in all the investigations. It is not known whether other charges may be brought against him in the future.

A deep crisis for a company

It is not the first time that a senior company executive has been arrested. Samsung, for example, lost dozens of company executives, including its president, arrested in a major corruption case within South Korea. The brand was recently threatened with taking its heir to another criminal proceeding. And in February, authorities in Spain captured Emilio Lozoya, ex-director of Pemex, in a process that caught all of Mexico by surprise.

With this arrest, the Wirecard company is in a very difficult position. Of course, there is a very good chance that Braun and his possible accomplices would have carried out the whole process behind the back of the rest of the company. However, the bottom line is that there was a conscious attempt to make the brand more attractive to investors and customers illegally. Even if the ex-CEO is brought to justice, his reputation will be irreversibly damaged.

Unfortunately, there is not much you can do to recover. The very nature of the scandal will certainly cost you many clients and the trust of the banking authorities to get loans. Without this financial support, you will not be able to continue with your future plans in the same dimension as in recent years. You will have to downsize your company and, along the way, risk being eaten or crushed by your old rivals.

How to recover from such a reputational blow?

Along with Wirecard, there are endless stories of a leading company in its sector that is involved in a scandal. Apple is in the middle of a battle for control of its own App Store, as many of its allies are claiming against its commercial measures. For Volkswagen, Diesel still has an impact on its corporate structure today. And Mark Zuckerberg is always under siege for freedom of expression on Facebook.

The case of any company on this list could be enough to completely sink a business, if you did not have a good reputation threat response strategy. According to Business.com, it is important to be transparent, but also discreet. For its part, Social Barrel believes that the key is to commit to working on a solution. And the Imperial College Business School notes that higher-level leadership must be changed.

