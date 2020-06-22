German electronic payment services company Wirecard remains in free fall and fell 47% today after saying that the 1.9 billion euros missing in two trust accounts are very likely not to exist.

. –

The actions of Wirecard down 47.3%, down to 14.26 euros, in the early stages of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

On Thursday and Friday it lost 82% of its market value, more than 10 billion euros market capitalization, after the deception became evident.

The CEO of WirecardMarkus Braun resigned on Friday after auditor Ernst & Young (EY) refused to sign the 2019 balance due to concerns about the existence of bank assets in trust accounts worth 1,900 million euros, on which there are insufficient checks.

Wirecard He had said the money was in two accounts at two Philippine banks, the Banken BDO Unibank and the Bank of the Philippine Islands, which said they did not treasure those accounts and that the German company was not their customer.

Furthermore, the documents showing the existence of these deposit accounts were manipulated with false executives’ signatures.

The Philippine central bank launched an investigation and has ensured that the money is not in the country.

If you do not present the final balance of 2019, the creditor banks could withdraw the credits, although Wirecard He has said he is holding talks about credit lines that expire at the end of June and is negotiating financing with other banks through investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

Risk measurement agency Moody’s has downgraded the credit rating of Wirecard, which liquidates electronic payments for large companies or payments made with credit cards, and has warned that further degradations are possible.

Wirecard, which appeared to be a highly successful technology company and came to replace Commerzbank in the Frankfurt selective in September 2018, was accused of accounting irregularities in Asia and money laundering in early 2019 by the British newspaper « Financial Times ».

Since then, the company has tried to defend itself against the accusations and its actions have presented a very strong volatility, accelerating the fall since last week by postponing the publication of the final balance of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 and the forecasts.

Wirecard, which wants to save the survival of the company with restructuring measures and sales of parts of the company or product segments, does not rule out that the deception will have an effect on the balance sheets of previous years that it had already presented.

Wealth manager DWS at Deutsche Bank has steadily reduced its fiduciary position in recent months in Wirecard and studies legal actions against the company.