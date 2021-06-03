Wipro wins SAP® Innovation Award 2021 in the Model Partner category

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a world leader in information technology, consulting and business process services, said today that it has been recognized with the SAP Innovation Award 2021 ® in the model partner category for its Fashion Rental solution developed on SAP’s business technology platform.

The SAP Innovation Awards celebrate the achievements of forward-thinking companies that have harnessed the power of the latest SAP products and technologies to craft innovations. Such innovations help companies become smart businesses, thrive in new business realities, and create positive economic, environmental, or social impact to help the world run better.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President of Applications and Data, Wipro Limitedsaid: “It is an enormous joy to have won this prestigious SAP Innovation Award. The award is a recognition of Wipro’s commitment to bringing innovations to our customers to help them grow their business. We look forward to further expanding our partnership with SAP. and collaborating with customers to develop new and better products and services. “

Peter Maier, President of SAP Industry and Customer Consultingsaid: “A total of 376 applicants were submitted to the SAP Innovation Awards, and the quality of applicants was incredibly high this year. Wipro’s industry cloud solution is an excellent example of innovation in how merchants can create a new channel for your customers and drive a whole new revenue stream. “

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a world leader in information technology, consulting and business process services. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, the cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and achieve success. We are an internationally recognized company for its extensive portfolio of services, its solid commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship. We have more than 190,000 employees who work hard to serve our customers on six continents. Together, we discover ideas and work towards their realization to build a better and innovative future.

