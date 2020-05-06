Nintendo Switch It currently has RPGs of all kinds, and every day the list of these titles that reach the hybrid console is increasing. So, throughout this spring, Wintermoor Tactics Club You will come to this platform to combine elements of the visual novels with other tactical RPGs and, since this title now available on PC, now we can get another idea of ​​how it will be, thanks to its recently released launch trailer. Do not go home when classes end and join this club where strategy is the main element!

Wintermoor Tactics Club opens its doors after leaving class in its new launch trailer

At Wintermoor Tactics Club we will be joining Alicia, a girl who, thanks to this Wintermoor Academy club, finally found a place where she could fit in. Thus, in this club in which we must all become strategists, we will find exciting tactical combats while we fight so that the director does not end each and every one of the clubs that are part of the student life of the place. Thus, we will have to face the members of the other clubs and, although at first it may seem like a titanic task, we will surely find the best strategy that will ensure victory. Of course, while we fight to save our club, we will also make new friends, and we can invite them to join us in this fight for the survival of the only place where Alicia can feel herself.

In this way, we can only keep waiting to enjoy the tactics of Wintermoor Tactics Club on Nintendo Switch. And you, were you part of any other club in your free time when you were still studying at school?

