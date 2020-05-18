Winter doesn’t know, but a team of scientists is hoping that she will become a hero and help humanity.

Winter llama lives in Belgium and has become one of the hopes in the fight against the new coronavirus

Photo: TIM COPPENS / BBC News Brasil

This llama, which lives on the ranch of a laboratory in Belgium, keeps in its cells an element that could be promising in the treatment against covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Recent laboratory research has revealed that a type of antibody developed by llamas can effectively fight infection caused by Sars-Cov-2, the new coronavirus’s official name. The research, however, is still in its initial phase and may take some time to complete. And for a drug to become a reality, the antibody needs to be tested in humans, which should not happen anytime soon.

Researchers are optimistic, scientist Daniel Wrapp told BBC Mundo. He serves in the Department of Molecular Sciences at the University of Texas, Austin, United States, and is the lead author of the study.

But after all, what makes Winter so special in the fight against the new coronavirus?

Llamas develop a type of antibodies that can help fight Sars-Cov-2

Photo: TIM COPPENS / BBC News Brasil

Nanobodies

The story with the Winter llama began in 2016, when she was only months old.

At the time, scientists at the University of Texas and the University of Ghent in Belgium chose Winter to investigate Sars-Cov-1 and MERS-Cov, which are coronaviruses of the same family as Sars-Cov-2.

The researchers found that when the llamas’ immune system detects an external invader, such as a virus or bacteria, their body produces an antibody about the size of a quarter of the type of antibody that is developed by humans.

For this reason, scientists call them “nanobodies”. Other camelids, like alpacas and camels, also develop nanobodies.

Sharks also develop these elements. However, a llama is easier to deal with than a shark, explains Wrapp.

The human immune system does not produce these nanobodies. The advantage of nanobodies is that due to their size, they cling more easily to coronavirus proteins, which cause Sars-Cov-2 to attack cells in the human body.

The nanobodies (in blue) attach to the proteins of the new coronavirus (pink, green and orange) and thus prevent the virus from infecting the cell

Photo: University of Texas in Austin / BBC News Brasil

In the 2016 experiment, the researchers injected the proteins involving Sars-Cov-1 and MERS-Cov in Winter and noticed that the nanobodies developed by the llama showed a good ability to stop Sars-Cov-1 infection.

Four years later, in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic, Wrapp and his team carried out new experiments to see how effective the results of the nanobodies would be against Sars-Cov-2.

Inspired by Winter’s nanobodies, Wrapp and his team developed a type of antibody to fight the new coronavirus.

Wrapp (seated) is pleased with the discovery about the relationship between llama blood and the new coronavirus

Photo: Vivian Abagiu / BBC News Brasil

The initial results of the tests indicate that the nanobody can neutralize the Sars-Cov-2 protein that attacks the human organism.

“We hope that this antibody can serve as a treatment to reduce the burden of the new coronavirus and the symptoms of covid-19,” said Wrapp.

Immediate protection

This discovery could lead to the creation of a treatment in which antibodies are injected into a healthy person to protect themselves from possible infection by the new coronavirus. This treatment can also cause an already infected person to receive antibodies and their symptoms of the disease are less.

Sars-Cov-2 uses spine-shaped proteins to adhere to the human cells it attacks.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Such immediate protection, the researchers say, would be of great benefit to people who sometimes do not respond effectively to vaccines. Health workers who are at constant risk of contagion can also benefit.

Studies with llamas

According to Wrapp, experimenting with llamas is not very common. However, the aim of the study was to analyze an animal that would generate an immune response distinct from that of humans.

Now that they know that the llamas’ nanobodies show promising results, Wrapp and his team are preparing to start the tests with other animals such as guinea pigs or primates, more like humans.

Amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, people hope for alternatives that can act directly in the fight against the virus

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

“If everything goes perfectly and we reach the stage of testing in humans, we could have an approved drug in one year,” says Wrapp.

The process of moving from a laboratory test to human trials can take several years, but amid the pressure caused by the new coronavirus, the researcher believes that this procedure can happen in record time.

“We want to ensure that we have something safe and effective before we apply it to humans,” he says. “You have to be cautious, because there is a big difference between tests in a laboratory and the immune response between humans.”

A long way

Matthew DeLisa, director of the Institute of Biotechnology at Cornell University in New York, says the study with the llama “has a different focus”.

“It is true that llamas are not the most common animals in experimental studies. However, in recent years they have become very popular as sources of antibodies, especially because of nanobodies”, says DeLisa, who participates in these studies, to BBC Mundo.

Experts say it is necessary to look for many antibodies that could be candidates to fight the new coronavirus

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

DeLisa, however, points out that there is “a long way to go” for these antibodies to be approved in human treatments.

“This is not a standard therapy. It is necessary to demonstrate that it is safe and effective to use llama antibodies in humans”, says the researcher. According to him, research should go beyond in vitro tests – the preliminary phase of research, in controlled and closed environments in a laboratory.

The expert points out that it is essential that more studies are done on the topic.

“It is not enough that it is just a team to find the nanobodies. We need many teams to develop many types of antibodies, with the hope that at least one will be useful against the new coronavirus,” he says.

While scientists are advancing in the study of antibodies against the new coronavirus, Winter, now four, continues to graze peacefully in the fields of Belgium.

“She is doing very well. Enjoying a well-deserved rest,” says Wrapp.

