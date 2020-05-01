PEDRO G. BRICEÑO

The Club Atlético Licey announced this Thursday that Luis Sojo, a native of Venezuela, will be the leader of this team for the winter baseball tournament 2020-2021.

The information was released by the blue team on its twitter page and confirmed to LISTÏN DIARIO by a senior executive of that franchise.

Sojo, 55, was one of the two finalists the team had this week to place in their hands the destinations for this year’s season. He beat Ramón Vázquez, from Puerto Rico, in the race.

A native of Petare in Miranda state, Sojo has enough experience to lead the Licey team in Dominican baseball. Until last year, he served as a coach in the New York Yankees Minor Leagues.

His last position as manager, He served in the 2018-2019 harvest when piloting the Eagles of Mexicali in the Mexican Pacific League. There he concluded without obtaining positive results.

This year, he was scheduled to command the Spanish team in the qualifying rounds to be held in Arizona to find a place in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in 2021. They were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19 ).

Soy He has an extensive track record that attracted the Tigers, since he led the Venezuelan team in the World Baseball Classic for three consecutive editions (2006, 2009, 2013). In the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) he was at the forefront of

Cardinals of Lara, Tigres de Aragua and Navegantes del Magallanes. He would be presented this Monday in a virtual conference that the Tigres del Licey would have.

During his time at the LVBP he won a title with the Turks in 2012-13. In the resume of the petareño also exhibits an internship with the Tijuana Bulls in the summer circuit of the Mexican Baseball League, in addition to his three efforts at the helm of the Venezuelan National Team in the 2006, 2009 and 2013 editions of the World Classic of baseball. In his time as a player he was an infield player who played for 13 seasons in the Major Leagues, with five teams, mainly with the Yankees, a team with which he was world champion in 1996; 1998 and 1999. De for life hit .261.

.