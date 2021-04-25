Winston Privacy Filter, the device that turns your Internet connection into an impregnable fortress | Technology

We are increasingly concerned about privacy, and software barriers are sometimes not enough. Let’s take a look at one of the hardware solutions.

More and more we have assumed that we are constantly spied on by … well, by everyone. Websites, Internet services, social networks, shops … But that does not mean that we resign ourselves.

There are software applications, such as virtual private networks or VPNs, that anonymize the connection by hiding the IP address and encrypting the data. But they have some limitations, such as that they only work on the device where the software is installed, a computer or a mobile. So they do not protect consoles, Smart TVs, Internet of Things devices, etc., unless it is integrated into the router, something that is not usual.

Winston Privacy Filter it is a device that is basically like a hardware VPN that works in local mode, but at the same time adds additional functions.

This device connects to the router, and has a hardware equipped with a Marvell Armada processor and 1 GB of memory.

Its task is to process the data coming from the router and block malware, pop-ups, cookie tracking, abusive ads, browser plugins, and all kinds of tracking.

Also change IP address every minute to confuse trackers. As we can see, it is superior to a VPN because it not only anonymizes, but also blocks malware and spyware. Plus it’s 10 times faster.

But you have to know that for some of the functions (such as changing the IP) it is necessary to connect to the Winston Privacy security network.

Dual-band wireless router compatible with the new WiFi 6 networks that reaches a transfer speed of up to 2,402 Mbps and with 4 Ethernet ports.

The company assures that your device is Zero-knowledge, which means that all data is processed locally, and no data is sent out of the device.

As we have commented, being an external hardware product connected to the router, it protects all the devices connected to said router, whether they are PCs, mobiles, tablets, consoles, televisions, smart speakers, etc.

It has an operating mode called High Compatibility that automatically blocks the most common malware and ads. For more experienced users, an Aggressive mode allows you to block many more things, but you must install an Internet plug-in that works in a similar way to Ad Blocker.

What is the best antivirus of 2021? Choose the most suitable antivirus for your needs and keep your smartphone, tablet and computer safe with our tips.

As espionage and privacy concerns grow, every time we are going to see more devices of this type, either as external hardware or in the router itself, or the computer.

Winston Pivacy Filter It is priced at $ 199 without a subscription, or $ 99 for an annual subscription. You have more info on their website.