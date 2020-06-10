A few weeks ago Microsoft announced the launch of Winget, the new Windows 10 package manager With which we can, very quickly and easily, install all kinds of applications through the terminal, very Linux-style.

Now, something that Microsoft didn’t think to include for some reason was a graphical user interface to accompany you. Luckily, independent developer Mehedi Hassan decided to do it himself, and the result is what we now know as Winstall, a webapp that is shaping up to be the best option to install apps on Windows 10 in batch and extremely fast.

Winstall is no longer in preview

When we first talked about Winstall, launched just a couple of days after Microsoft’s announcement of Winget, the service was in preview, but even then it already looked excellent.

Winstall is basically Winget’s unofficial graphical interface, the Windows 10 package manager that offers one of the most pleasant experiences when installing all the essential software that we use on a computer.

Its most recent update released on June 9, 2020 not only brings the website to a preliminary version but also adds its own API, Dedicated pages for each application, search for applications by tag, developer or latest update date, icons, selection of multiple versions of the same app, and all on one page that is extremely fast.

What is it for and why do you care

If you are not familiar with Winget and Winstall yet, you are probably wondering what this is all about if installing apps on Windows is just clicking “next, next”. Well, it serves to save you not only those clicks, but also save you the trip to each website of each app, or waste time in the Microsoft store finding almost nothing, or to be deceived by some suspicious website and crowded with advertising that supposedly offers your favorite apps when you search on Google.

If you install Winget as we explain here, just go to the Winstall.app website, select all the apps that interest you in one click and at the end choose “Generate script”. That script is a line of code that you can now paste into your Windows 10 Terminal to install all those applications automatically and safely.

More information | Github

