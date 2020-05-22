         Winstall allows you to install Windows applications quickly and massively thanks to the new package manager

Microsoft introduced the new Windows Package Manager earlier this week; Winget for friends. A new package manager incorporated into Windows 10 candidate to be one of the best ways to install software in the Microsoft operating system. A fast and effective method.

And although its use is quite simple as we explain, because we do not have to feel intimidated by the terminal, it is true that the lack of an interface complicates its use for the general public little used.

Winstall shows us in a very visual way all the applications available through the new Windows Package Manager so that installing is, basically, copy and paste

So that this circumstance is not an impediment, the software engineer Mehedi Hassan, creator of Tweeten, has created Winstall.

How Winstall Works

Obtaining the command that would allow us to install Spotify and Google Chrome.

Winstall is, in a nutshell, a website that allows us to easily and visually navigate through all the available applications using the new Windows Package Manager Microsoft for Windows 10.

The platform, a web / GUI application, in addition to allowing us to browse among all the available applications and provide us with the command to install those that interest us, allows us to generate a single command to install all the applications we want at once. Installing our favorite applications on a new computer at the same time is going to be sewing and singing with the Winstall-Winget combo.

To get the command that will allow us to install an application simply search for it using the Winstall main page search engine or by browsing the set of available applications. Once located, we access your particular page and copy your command. As simple as that.

To obtain a single command by which to install multiple applications, we will choose to go directly to the page that brings them all together, we will select the ones that interest us and, when they are all checked, we will click on the Generate script button. The resulting command will allow us to install said software using the package manager at a stroke.

Hassan says that he has developed this web application in just a couple of days, so it is possible that we will find details to polish. However, it is an open source project and anyone who wants to can contribute via GitHub. For now, he will continue to improve Winstall.

Winstall allows you to install Windows applications quickly and massively thanks to the new package manager