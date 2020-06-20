Forward Justise Winslow of the Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies said Friday that the idea of ​​playing the rest of the season in a « bubble » in Orlando, Florida is « dubious. »

Winslow, a Houston native, spoke to Caron Butler on the league’s Twitter and expressed concern over the continuation of the season, just as he did on his Instagram page yesterday, Thursday.

« The bubble is complicated, » he said, adding that « from the coronavirus point of view, I don’t think it’s a great idea to have all of these people in a bubble and tight spaces. It’s almost the opposite of social distancing. »

He added, « We are going to have employees who work for Disney; they will come home and see their family and do whatever they want, but then they will come back to work with us. »

He said he is sure they will all be tested, « but we don’t have a cure for this. We have a lot of people who get sick. Even here in Texas, it’s peaking again. No one is sure. »

Winslow touched on the money issue in his interview with Butler, saying, « At the same time, I am a competitor. I want to play. »

He added, saying, « I want my money even though it’s not just about the money. It’s still a business. So if these owners are going to be paid, I also want my share. »

According to an ESPN report, if the league doesn’t play again for the 2019-20 season, players would lose $ 1.2 billion in combined wages and the league would lose $ 2 billion in revenue.

Winslow underscored the severity of the coronavirus by mentioning the death of Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of Dominican American center Karl-Athony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

« The NBA is taking it seriously, but I don’t know if it’s worth it. Is it so serious? People have families, there are babies on the way. We have international players who come from other countries and leave their families and they won’t be able to see them until have them do the second round. There’s still a lot in the air, « he said.

Winslow said he felt that the players agreed to return to the competition, but they do not necessarily agree on everything established in the health and safety protocol measures published last Tuesday.

« I think when we agreed to this as players, we agreed to go back. We didn’t necessarily agree to be in a bubble, to be locked up, not to have our families, to be exposed to the virus, to have all these workers around, » Winslow said.

« We did not agree with all of that, » he said. « There is still a lot to analyze. »

Winslow insisted, « I don’t know if it’s smart for us to go back and play right now. I love to stay involved in this fight for social injustice and these other things, but to be completely honest, I’m a little bit dubious about Orlando. «