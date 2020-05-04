The Anchorage Daily News and the ProPublica organization won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for revealing that a third of villages in the US state of Alaska lacked police protection, while the . photography team won the photojournalism award for documenting the last year’s violent protests in Hong Kong.

The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, took the news award for its coverage of the hundreds of official last-minute pardons issued by former State Governor Matt Bevin. The investigative reporting award went to Brian Rosenthal of the New York Times, who exposed how hundreds of New York taxi drivers had their lives ruined by predatory lending.

The . Pulitzer Prize, a unit of Thomson ., was the agency’s eighth since 2008, and the fifth in the past three years.

The Pulitzer, the most important award in American journalism, has been distributed since 1917, when journalistic editor Joseph Pulitzer established them in his will. Monday’s announcement had been postponed for two weeks as some journalists on the award board are covering the coronavirus pandemic and needed additional time to assess participants.

In normal years, awards are announced to an audience at Columbia University in New York. This Monday, Dana Canedy, who runs the Pulitzer, announced the winners in his living room, after 18 board members chose the finalists and winners in “virtual and digital debates”.

“Ironically, the first time the awards were presented was in June 1917 – less than a year before the Spanish flu pandemic began in 1918,” he said. “During this season of unprecedented uncertainty, one thing we know for sure is that journalism never stops.”

The Anchorage Daily News series of reports, which included contributions from the investigative website ProPublica, found rampant sexual abuse in rural villages populated mainly by indigenous peoples, where the police presence was effectively non-existent.

The public service award is seen as the most coveted of the Pulitzer. The 2020 winners were divided into 15 categories of journalism and seven categories of books, drama and music.

