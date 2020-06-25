Winona Ryder wanted to talk about anti-Semitism in Hollywood. The actress of ‘Stranger Things’ has recalled the alleged anti-semitic and homophobic comments Mel Gibson made during a meeting in 1995. The actor, through his representative, has categorically denied all the accusations made by the actress.

« We were at a party with a lot of people, there were good friends of mine and there was Mel Gibson. He was smoking a cigarette. We were all talking, when he said to one of my friends, who is gay: ‘Oh! Wait a minute, am I going to catch AIDS? ‘ Then he said something about the Jews and asked me if it was not a ‘oven dodger’ (derogatory term referring to the cremation of Jews during the holocaust), « Ryder recalled in an interview for The Sunday Times.

The actress, who is promoting the miniseries ‘The conspiracy against America’, which has been broadcasting HBO since last March, he continued talking about various anti-Semitic experiences in Hollywood.

« There have been situations where people were surprised that I was Jewish, because she was too pretty, « he says, noting that a director, of Jewish origin, did not want to hire her for a vintage movie because he saw her as » too Jewish « to » play a member of royalty. «

Mel Gibson denies the accusation

Gibson’s representative has stated that Ryder’s comments are « 100% false » and that the actress « is lying. » « He lied about this matter more than a decade ago, when he spoke to the press, and now he’s lying again. « he points out.

It is not the first time that the interpreter refers to this supposed unpleasant anecdote. Back in 2010, in an interview for GQ, he talked about it and revealed that the ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor « tried to apologize » to her.

Already at that time, Gibson’s manager sent a statement denying his statements. Although, years later, the actor wanted to address this issue with RyderShe refused to speak to him.

This is also not the first time that the director of Braveheart and The Passion of the Christ is accused of being anti-Semitic and homophobic. The most remembered chapter in that regard took place in 2006, when he was arrested by the Police for drunk driving and accused of screaming during arrest, accusing the Jews of being guilty « of all the wars in the world ».