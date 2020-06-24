Winona Ryder with everything against Mel Gibson, ask to confess what happened during a party | AP

The famous Winona Ryder asks Mel Gibson to account for what happened during a party in Hollywood in 1996, where he claims he was very aggressive with her and her companion.

As he related, both celebrities met at a party where he made several homophobic and anti-Semitic comments in his presence.

The first to be attacked was the companion of the actress, who was h0m0s3xual; but then he walked towards her with an offended expression to question if it is bean.

Ryder shared his experience with The Sunday Times last weekend; But Gibson’s manager has flatly denied that he was rude to the actress in any way.

Yes, he contacted her many, many years ago, but to ask for explanations for having defamed him, and she refused to respond, the representative assured.

I believe in redemption and forgiveness, and I hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them, said the actress for her part.

Winona pointed out that it is best to respect one another and take responsibility for their actions; However, he stressed that despite everything he wishes the best to Mel Gibson.