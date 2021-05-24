“Winning with the pink jersey is very special” Description

05/24/2021 at 5:13 PM CEST

The Colombian Egan bernal (Ineos), who scored his second stage win at the Giro d’Italia in Cortina d’Ampezzo, declared that “winning in the pink jersey is very special.”

What was to be the queen stage of the Giro, with 212 kilometers between Sacile and Cortina d’Ampezzo, was reduced before its departure to 153 and of the four planned ports they were left in two. “It’s a great victory. Winning with the pink jersey is very special to be able to wear it because not every day you win a victory with this jersey,” he said. Bernal, at the end of the stage.

The Ineos rider, who once again showed that he is in a great moment of form, revealed that for this stage “I wanted to do something special and show that I am back.”

“The team believed in me during the stage and I wanted to do something special. It’s been tough, especially when the race is in bad weather conditions and you need to have a strong mind. Today was a day to suffer and we have done it, but I am very happy because winning with this shirt is special, “he confessed.