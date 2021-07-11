“Winning was important, but not falling was more important”

07/11/2021 at 7:13 PM CEST

The Spanish Alejandro Valverde regretted not having been able to score the victory of the Tour de France, where he was second after the American Sepp kuss, and affirmed that he did not risk more on the descent because “winning was important, but not falling was even more important.”

“Today I had a little more freedom, we could go on the run and that’s what I have done. Once there, you had to try to win, although it is always difficult to finish off a break like that. Second place is fine, but it would have been better to win “said the Movistar rider, the oldest at 41 years old to get a second place on a stage.

Valverde noted that he was unable to follow the attack of Kuss on the climb to Beixalis and that the American, who lives in Andorra, knew the terrain better.

“It has been hard to cut those 15 or 20 seconds. He knows Beixalis by heart, both up and down and he has done it perfectly,” he said.

“I have been in trouble in a couple of corners at the beginning and I have told myself that it is important to win, but more important not to fall. On a descent like this you can do a lot of damage,” he added.

Valverde was glad that his partner Enric Mas He will enter with the best and assured that he still has all the Pyrenees ahead to recover more time.

“I think that as a team we are doing well, beyond bad luck with to usually do and its fall on the first day, “he said.

“Personally, we have to be happy so far. It was a shame when I had to stop at that stage in which I was escaping with almost 4 minutes and I was frozen,” he said.

The cyclist, who plans to participate in the Tokyo Games, assured that he intends to continue fighting: “We will continue fighting until the end, the whole team, to give joy.”